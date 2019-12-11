Ugandan Man Wins Global Award for Climate Change

11 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Ugandan entrepreneur Muhammed Lubowa has won a global award and crowned the transformational country champion.

He won one of the first Green Climate Fund (GCF) Green Champions Awards.

Mr Lubowa is the founder and general director of All In Trade Limited, a Ugandan private company, that supplies, maintains reliable and affordable renewable energy solutions for the country and other countries in Eastern Africa.

"Mr Lubowa is raising awareness of clean energy and the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility through infrastructure development, which includes underground solar-powered boreholes, in-house solar lighting, solar water heating and solar street lighting systems for schools and worship centres in Uganda's rural communities," the press statement by Green Climate Fund reads in part.

Mr Lubowa is one of the six winners chosen among 280 entries from countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, South Pacific and North America.

The awards were announced on December 5 in Madrid, Spain during the climate change meeting.

GCF is a global fund created under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2010, as part of the Convention's financial mechanism. It aims to support the efforts of developing countries to respond to the challenge of climate change.

