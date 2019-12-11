Angola: Supreme Court Reduces Sentence of Former Transport Minister

11 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it has decided to reduce the sentence of the former Transport Minister, Augusto da Silva Tomas, from 14 years to 8 years and four months in prison.

The former minister has been convicted on charges of embezzlement and violation of rules of budget plan execution.

The reduction of the sentence, which also encompasses other former senior staff of Angola's Shippers Council sentenced to jail in the same case, took into consideration among other aspects, the lack of criminal background of all defendants and services provided to the nation by the former Transport minister, the judges said.

