Eritrea: Seminars On Public Awareness On Children's Rights

11 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Seminars aimed at increasing the awareness of the public on the rights of children was conducted to the residents of the administrative areas in Keren sub-zone from 4 to 11 December.

The objective of the seminars was to increase the understanding of the public on the basic pillars of the rights of children, avoid discrimination and give priority to children as well as to encourage women regularly visit health facilities during pre and post pregnancy and avoid harmful practices.

The head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the sub-zone, Ms. Huriya Idris called for integrated effort to eradicate under age marriages and FGM that are negatively impacting the development of women.

Indicating that increased awareness is the basic instrument for change, Ms. Letenigus Abraha, managing director at the Keren Municipality, and Mr. Fesehaye Tesfai, head of Labor office, noted on the significance of ensuring the rights of children in guaranteeing their future.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Human Rights
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.