Eritrea: Seminars On Public Awareness On Children's Rights

Keren — Seminars aimed at increasing the awareness of the public on the rights of children was conducted to the residents of the administrative areas in Keren sub-zone from 4 to 11 December.

The objective of the seminars was to increase the understanding of the public on the basic pillars of the rights of children, avoid discrimination and give priority to children as well as to encourage women regularly visit health facilities during pre and post pregnancy and avoid harmful practices.

The head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the sub-zone, Ms. Huriya Idris called for integrated effort to eradicate under age marriages and FGM that are negatively impacting the development of women.

Indicating that increased awareness is the basic instrument for change, Ms. Letenigus Abraha, managing director at the Keren Municipality, and Mr. Fesehaye Tesfai, head of Labor office, noted on the significance of ensuring the rights of children in guaranteeing their future.