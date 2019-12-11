Eritrea: Vocational Training to Youth in Barentu

11 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — Vocational training was provided to 173 youth in Barentu sub-zone.

The three months vocational training included computer technology, beauty saloon among others.

According to Mr. Marcos Girmatsion, head political and organizational affairs at the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, the objective of the training was to develop the capacity of the youth and create job opportunities so that they become self supportive and productive members of the society.

In related news, three-day training program was also organized to 48 women from the 13 sub-zones in the Gash Barka region focusing on management and leadership.

