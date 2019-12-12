Nigeria: Buhari Condemns Killing of 67 Soldiers By Militants in Niger Republic

12 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack in Inates, western region of Niger Republic, near the Mali border, which resulted in the killing of 67 military personnel, with 34 people still unaccounted.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep shock and sadness over the heinous and despicable attack by terrorists that reportedly crossed in from neighboring Mali. Buhari expressed Nigeria's solidarity with the government and people of Niger Republic in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Stressing Nigeria's strong condemnation of this terrorist act, President Buhari reaffirmed the resolve of his administration to continue working closely with countries neighbouring the Sahel and the Sahara, as well as international partners, to defeat the roving terrorists creating havoc in the sub region.

"On behalf of myself, the government and people of Nigeria, I send our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, the government and the people of Niger Republic following this dastardly attack.

"We offer prayers for the repose of those murdered and for the safe recovery and return of those who are still to be accounted for," said the President.

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

