Nigerian Govt Investigating SSS Court Invasion - Malami

11 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Halimah Yahaya

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday, said the federal government has ordered an investigation into Friday's invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja, by the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the SSS officials invaded the court on Friday in a bid to rearrest an activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Mr Sowore had been released Thursday night, after 124 days in detention, based on the order of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu.

Many Nigerians have criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for not condemning the court invasion and holding the SSS officials accountable.

Mr Malami announced the investigation during a visit to the Federal High Court on Wednesday.

He said he was in court was for a courtesy visit to the Chief Judge of the court, John Tsoho.

The AGF avoided questions on the reason for Mr Sowore's rearrest, which had drawn criticism locally and internationally.

Mr Malami, answering other questions, said he did not visit the Chief Judge over Mr Sowore's case but to congratulate him on his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

"It is about tradition and not a coincidence but then the truth of the matter is, I'm not here about Sowore's case. I'm here to visit his lordship to congratulate him over his appointment but one thing about the judicial process, I think it is not the only case that the federal government is involved.

"As you rightly know, we have multiple cases and more serious cases than that of Sowore pending before the court generally, so the case of Sowore is certainly not an exception, so I cannot be here for an exclusive case.

Asked if he was not shocked by the SSS' conduct on Friday, he said, "Whatever affects the integrity of the court is a worrisome issue for us.

"I can never be preemptive of an incident over which I was not a live witness to."

The justice minister added "But one thing I am certain of is that the government has put in place mechanism for investigation of the reported incident.

"So, I would not like to be preemptive in terms of a conclusion, one way or the other, without allowing the consummation and conclusion of the investigation process."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
West Africa
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.