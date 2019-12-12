Rwanda: Volleyball - Nine Teams Set for Preseason Tournament

12 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Nine teams have confirmed their participation in the women's preseason volleyball tournament that is due December 21-22 at Amahoro Stadium.

The nine include the Botswana national team who will be gearing up for Africa Zone IV Championships.

The tournament, initiated last year, is organised by UTB, who were also winners of the inaugural edition and champions of the 2018/2019 league title.

Last year's beaten finalists, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), have also registered for the two-day tourney, which serves as a curt-raiser for the new season.

By press time Wednesday, Rwanda Volleyball Federation was yet to announce when the 2020 women's national volleyball league will start, but, according to sources, it is likely to be in the second week of January.

Preseason tourney teams:

Botswana, RRA, UTB, APR, IPRC-Kigali, IPRC-South, St Aloys Rwamagana, KVC and Ruhango.

