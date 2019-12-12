Rwanda: Women Cycling - Benediction to Go Continental Next Season

12 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

BENEDICTION Women Cycling Team are eyeing races outside the country after dominating Rwanda Cycling Cup for the last three years.

The Rubavu-based side have secured one sponsor, Mukamira Dairy Ltd, and are looking for more as they seek to go continental 'for bigger challenges' starting with the 2020 season.

Speaking to Times Sport, head coach and founding president, Felix Sempoma, said that his riders have gained enough experience on local scene over the last three years and he believed they can compete against the best on the continent.

"We want to set the bar high for ourselves, and that includes participating in international races next season. We are almost unchallenged on local scene, and that does not inspire growth," he said.

While women cycling competitions are limited on the continent, Sempoma is confident that he will find his team a number of international races to compete in, and calls for public and private corporates to join hands with Mukamira Dairy in supporting women cycling.

In the recently concluded Rwanda Cycling Cup 2019 season, Benediction riders Renus Byiza Uhiriwe and Diane Ingabire clinched the top honours in elite men and women's categories, while the title in men's junior fray went to Jean Bosco Hategekimana of Les Amis Sportif.

Benediction were also named the team of the year.

