Rwanda: Bizimana Named Rayon Sports Player of the Month

YANNICK Bizimana has been named Rayon Sports' player of the month for November after scoring twice and providing two assists in five appearances.

The former AS Muhanga striker collected the award Monday afternoon at the club's training base in Nzove, Nyarugenge District.

Bizimana scored one and created another when the Blues thumped Heroes FC 4-1 in their Rwanda Premier League clash at Bugesera Stadium on Sunday.

The talisman, who joined Rayon from AS Muhanga in June, has been a regular in the starting eleven since the start of the 2019/2020 league season early October.

He beat to the award left-winger Jean Claude Iranzi and centre-back Hervé Rugwiro who were signed from archrivals APR in July.

The monthly award, which is valued at 100,000Rwf, is given out by Skol Brewery, the club's shirt sponsors since 2014.