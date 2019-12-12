Malawi: Mutharika Billboard Destroyer Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

A 60-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the charge of torching a billboard bearing the face of President Peter Mutharika in Nkhata Bay.

Mutharika-friendly billboards was vandalised

The man, Nyenje Nyirenda was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze part of a billboard bearing Mutharika's image.

Police prosecutors say Nyirenda allegedly committed the offence on September 25, 2019 and had been on the run until his arrest on December 8, 2019.

But Nyirenda has denied the charge prompting the magistrates court to adjourn the case.

