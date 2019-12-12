Malawi: Police Arrest 10 Over Looting in Karonga - 4 Roadblocks Removed

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police have arrested 10 people for an overnight looting spree in Karonga as protests against Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) roadblocks in the district went violent.

Karonga police spokesperson Enock Livason said the arrests follow the looting of two Chipiku stores shops.

"The owners of the shops are still calculating the cost of the looting but it is in millions of kwachas," he said.

He said he could not give details of the suspects as investigations are still going on and more arrests might follow.

On Wednesday, there were violent protests in Karonga against the MRA roadblocks, leading to the injuries of some seven police officers and four police check-points vandalised along the M1 in the border district.

The protesters, mostly businesspersons, accuse some officials from the public tax collector of "demanding too much" from them.

Prior to the protests at Karonga Freedom Park, there were running battles between Mwanjawala Village residents and the business community. However, the fracas did not stop the irate business community who first proceeded to Rukuru Roadblock where they overpowered police officers and torched the police shelter.

During the demonstrations, the protesters vandalised Iponga, Rukuru and Matemaroadlocks, but left out Kiwe and Chilumba MRA roadblocks.

