Kenya: Man Surfs Through Flooded Street in Watamu

11 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

They say when life gives you lemons make lemonades. This is exactly what a man in Watamu town decided to do regarding the floods caused by the heavy rain that has been pounding many parts of the country.

A video shared by a tweep on social media captures the unidentified man surfing on a flooded road using a rope attached to a car.

The scene catches the attention of other passer-bys and boda boda operators who stop by the road side to watch the man who appears to be having fun.

To the amazement of the onlookers he even tries out a spin.

Watch the video below:

🇰🇪🚤🏄‍♂️

Wakeboarding in Watamu, #Kenya. pic.twitter.com/qgy0qUcsAs

-- Ian Cox (@IanECox) December 11, 2019

