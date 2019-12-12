Kenya/Eritrea: Junior Starlets Rally to Hold Eritrea

11 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenya Wednesday rallied to hold Eritrea to a one-all draw in a Cecafa Under-17 Women's Challenge Cup match at the Njeru Technical Centre, in Jinja.

Sylvia Makhungu scored Kenya's only goal of this game in the second stanza.

The result left the Junior Starlets on the verge of progressing to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Kenya earlier on Monday hammered Djibouti 14-0 in their opening match that proved to be a lopsided affair.

Viola Khalai led from the front in this rout, scoring five times.

Fasila Adhiambo helped herself to five goals while Anna Arusi netted a hat-trick as the Junior Starlets, playing in their first ever international game, ran riot.

Kenya's next match will be against Tanzania on Friday.

In other selected results, hosts Uganda beat Burundi 5-0, Djibouti and Tanzania hammered Eritrea 5-0 and then drew 3-3 with Burundi.

The tournament is funded by world football governing body, Fifa.

