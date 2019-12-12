Kenya: Senators Representing Sonko in Conflict of Interest - Prosecution

11 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

The prosecution in the graft case against Mike Sonko wants senators representing the Nairobi governor barred from addressing the court.

On Wednesday, after Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti gave bond terms for Sonko and his co-accused, the prosecution through State lawyer Joseph Gitonga said the senators are acting in conflict of interest.

"We will file a formal application seeking to block senators present in this court from addressing the court in this matter," said Mr Gitonga.

The state lawyer said this after Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sought the court's intervention in protecting Sonko from any impending arrest due to his ill health.

The magistrate dismissed Murkomen's fears as unfounded adding that he would have issued the bond terms even if Sonko was not in court.

Sonko was hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital early this week because of ill health.

Murkomen had explained to the magistrate that Sonko's lawyers were concerned about the governor and forced him to come before the court for the bond ruling due to fear of the kind of allegations levelled against him.

Besides Mr Murkomen, the other senator representing Sonko is Makueni's Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Other legislators representing Sonko are Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo and Ben Momanyi (Borabu).

Other defence lawyers are Cecil Miller, Nelson Havi, George Kithi, Alphonse Mutinda, Osundwa Michael, Harrison Kinyanjui, Kwanga Mboya, Felix Kiprono, among others.

The case will come up in court on January 15.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.