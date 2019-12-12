Kenya: Senators Representing Sonko in Conflict of Interest - Prosecution

The prosecution in the graft case against Mike Sonko wants senators representing the Nairobi governor barred from addressing the court.

On Wednesday, after Anti-Corruption Magistrate Douglas Ogoti gave bond terms for Sonko and his co-accused, the prosecution through State lawyer Joseph Gitonga said the senators are acting in conflict of interest.

"We will file a formal application seeking to block senators present in this court from addressing the court in this matter," said Mr Gitonga.

The state lawyer said this after Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen sought the court's intervention in protecting Sonko from any impending arrest due to his ill health.

The magistrate dismissed Murkomen's fears as unfounded adding that he would have issued the bond terms even if Sonko was not in court.

Sonko was hospitalised at the Kenyatta National Hospital early this week because of ill health.

Murkomen had explained to the magistrate that Sonko's lawyers were concerned about the governor and forced him to come before the court for the bond ruling due to fear of the kind of allegations levelled against him.

Besides Mr Murkomen, the other senator representing Sonko is Makueni's Mutula Kilonzo Jr.

Other legislators representing Sonko are Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo and Ben Momanyi (Borabu).

Other defence lawyers are Cecil Miller, Nelson Havi, George Kithi, Alphonse Mutinda, Osundwa Michael, Harrison Kinyanjui, Kwanga Mboya, Felix Kiprono, among others.

The case will come up in court on January 15.