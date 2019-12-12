Malawi: Nurses Body Tells Care Worker to Leave Health Centre

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Officials from the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) have advised health care workers remaining t a health centre in Dowa to leave the post.

Simeza: The allegations that the nurse was negligent are not true

NONM's executive director Shouts Simeza said all the remaining heath workers at Bowe health centre should leave the place following the recent attack on a nurse by the community.

"The allegations that the nurse was negligent in his duties which led to the death of a pregnant woman are not true. The nurse attended to the pregnant woman before she was referred to Nchisi district hospital," said Simeza.

The community attacked the nurse, Kilford Semu, burning his residence and vehicle in protest over the death of the woman.

