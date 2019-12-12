Malawi: Concourt Slaps Utm K600,000 Fine for Late Submissions of Malawi Poll Case Documents

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

UTM Party has been slapped with K600,000 by the Constitutional Court for late submission of the presidential election case documents.

Lawyer Dr Silungwe (L) has deposited submissions

The court has made the directive after lawyers for UTM president Saulos Chilima failed to meet the December 10, 2019 deadline of 4:30pm to submit the closing documents for the case.

"The court further orders that the 1st petitioner who has occasioned these delays should, within seven days from the date hereof, pay costs in the sum of K300,000 to each of the respondents," says the directive.

This means UTM will pay K300, 000 each to the Malawi Electoral Commission and president Peter Mutharika.

The court has further extended the time for the UTM lawyers to submit the documents by seven days.

