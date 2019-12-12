Nigeria: 5,000 Nigerians Benefit From Free Cervical, Diabetes, HBP Screening

12 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kuni Tyessi

Abuja — Over 5,000 persons have benefited from diabetes, hypertension, cervical and breast cancer free screening, which was facilitated by MITEDA Wellness Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation and in collaboration with the Lagos State government.

Also, in its advocacy towards capacity building, the NGO which has spread its tentacles to some states with the hope of including Nasarawa and Plateau states, is set to bring in US-based renowned eye experts for rare eye surgeries and capacity building.

Convener and Founder, MITEDA Wellness Initiative, Dr. Funmilola Williams Daudu stated this in Abuja when the organisation paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paullen Tallen, and made her a life matron of the organisation.

She said in the forthcoming outreach, the organisation will again screen for diabetes, hypertension, cervical cancer, and there would be eye examination, oral surgery, as well as glasses and treatment for all sorts of ailments which are at no cost at all.

"By 2020, we are going to bring in some renowned eye experts to do some rare eye surgeries and to also build the capacity of the eye experts. We have collaborated with Lagos State and the experts will be coming from March 8 to 15.

"We have over 200 volunteers. Breast and cervical issues are not like fever that you can feel someone's temperature. Among the volunteers, we had many who were screened and were positive. We are not leaving anybody out of it. When you screen, you get to know your status," she said.

The minister in response, thanked the convener for the good work which involves all, especially women and children, and for giving them hope in the society.

While calling on other organisations to emulate MITEDA Wellness Initiative by giving back to the society, she pledged her support to the NGO, saying that "anything that gives hope to humanity is what the Ministry of Women Affairs is all about" and prayed that those positively affected by the NGO will in turn reach out to others.

So far, the NGO has had six engagements, and has organised a building capacity programme for nurses in Ondo State and has also championed a crusade titled "Operation kit the child" where school children have been provided with uniforms and school shoes.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.