Nigeria: 700 Patients Benefit From Osun Free Surgical Mission

12 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — No fewer than 700 residents of Osun State benefitted from the free surgical operation organised by the state government to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The patients with various ailments ranging from hydrocelle; lipoma; breast lumps and other issues were freely operated upon across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The operation exercise started in Iwo, the headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District, where 175 patients were operated and given necessary drugs.

Afterward, the exercise was taken to Ilesa, the headquarters of Osun East Senatorial District, where 182 surgical patients were operated.

Also, over 300 surgical patients have been operated on in Osogbo, the Osun Central Senatorial headquarters.

Speaking on the development, the Commissioner for Health, Osun State, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the free medical mission and treatment were put together to mark the anniversary.

Isamotu, who described the exercise as 'timely', reiterated government's commitment to the promotion of quality and healthy living.

He said the Ministry of Health with the support of the governor would continue to ensure free healthcare delivery at all levels.

In the same vein, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Pharm. Siji Olamiju, noted that the initiative was conceptualised in furtherance of Governor Oyetola's 'good health for all' initiative.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.