Tanzania: Over 60bn/ - Paid to Coast Cashew Farmers

11 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

THE government has paid 60.6bn/-to cashewnuts farmers in Coast Region in the last season 2018/2019 as others wait for the completion of verification exercise to get paid.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Evarist Ndikilo told a Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) meeting in Kibaha on Wednesday that as cashewnuts trading continues, only consignments which reached main warehouses will be paid.

"While verification exercise continues farmers whose cashewnuts were taken to the main warehouses will get their payments without any problems ", he said.

The RC updated on the cashewnuts auctioning exercise launched last month, pointing out that a total of 157 tonnes were sold at the launching of which 48 tonnes were of the first grade and 109 were of the second grade.

During the second auctioning exercise which took place on 6th December, a total of 765 tonnes were sold of which 46 tonnes first grade and other 717 tonnes of second grade.

Other 6,000 tonnes of cashewnuts are still in the AMCOS, not reached main warehouses because of poor quality largely contributed by failure to dry them properly following ongoing rainfalls and for lacking sacks packaging materials.

The Assistant Regional Administrative Secretary (Economy and Production), Mr Shangwe Twamala said that efforts are being done to get buyers who will buy the remaining cashewnuts straight from the AMCOS after they are thoroughly sorted out.

Already, communications have been made with three buyers who have shown interest in buying the cashewnuts.

