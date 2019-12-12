Tanzania: Former TFF President Jamal Malinzi Found Guilty of Forgery, Fined Sh500,000

11 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Former Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President Jamal Malinzi has been found guilty of forgery by the Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam.

Reading the judgment today, the Resident magistrate said Malinzi and his co -accused Celestine Mwesigwa who served as Secretary General during their tenure at TFF had been found guilty on one count out of the 30 charges that they were facing.

The two were sentenced to either serving two years in prison or Malinzi to pay a fine of Sh500,000 whereas Mwesigwa was fined Sh1,000,000. They both paid the respective fines.

The same court unconditionally set free former Chief Accountant Nsiande Mwanga and Karani Flora Rauya who served as a secretary at Tanzania national soccer governing body.

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) in November slapped Jamal Malinzi with a 10-year ban for mismanaging "a significant amount" of money from the governing body.

According to the Associated Press, the former TFF President Jamal Malinzi received $528,000 over four years to repay alleged loans he made that 'lacked proper justification or explanation'.

Also Read

Simba unveils huge budget for 2019/2020 season

French basketball player fined in China for not looking at flag

Joaquin becomes La Liga's oldest hat-trick hero, Sevilla held

Fifa also said that the official received $55,000 in prize money earned by Tanzania's under-17 team at the African youth championship in 2017 in Gabon.

During that time FIFA says Malinzi was a member of its development committee -- allocating project funds worldwide -- and its fair play and social responsibility committee from 2013-17 when he was taking money.

Malinzi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs by soccer's governing body.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.