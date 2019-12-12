Malawi: Ethiopian Refugee Wins K54m in Malawi Soccer Betting - Premier Bet

11 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanangwa Mtawali

A 33 year old Ethiopian national based at Nzaleka refugee camp in Malawi's Central Region District of Dowa, has won MK54 million with a bet of only MK150 in a Premier Bet shop after two years of too little success in betting during which he spent between MK3,000 to MK10,000 every week.

Butamo has won a record K26 million in the premier sports betting.

Temesgen Butamo had been betting in Premier Bet shops at Nzaleka and Lumbadzi on the outskirts of the Capital Lilongwe-first winning MK142,000, then MK75,000 and eventually winning the MK54 million.

Butamo, who has been in Malawi for seven years and operates a grocery shop at Nzaleka refugee camp, was excited upon receiving his dummy cheque, saying he felt really blessed for having won such a huge amount of money.

"I look forward to continue running my business and expanding it in order to multiply the money I have won," he told journalists in Lilongwe after being given the cheque.

He added that he would also use part of the money to empower some of his fellow refugees with small scale businesses, noting that they are finding it hard to survive depending only on donations from well-wishers.

Taking his turn, Premier Bet Overall Shops Manager for Central Region, Hopson Ntwana, said Butamo's winning should encourage more people to participate in betting so that they would also win even more money.

However, Ntwana warned that people should be cautious when betting, emphasizing that betting is just a game.

Premier Bet runs 60 betting shops nationwide and 200 agents.

