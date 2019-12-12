Malawi: Japanese Envoy Tips Malawi to Prioritise On Development Not Politics

The outgoing Japanese Ambassador Kae Yanagisawa has advised Malawi to focus on on development and not politics.

Kae Yangisawa said this on Tuesday during a farewell party she hosted as she returns back to Japan following the end of her tenure of office.

"People should be committed to work for the betterment of their lives," said Yangisawa.

He comments come at a time when the country is in a locked down following the highly disputed May 21, 2019 presidential elections.

The outgoing envoy said Malawians need to focus on economic growth of the country.

Minister of Gender Mary Navicha said it was sad that people were putting much focus on the presidential election case that development.