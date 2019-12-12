Zimbabwe: Karanda Bridge Collapse - Minister Gumbo Speaks On 'Excellent Work', Says Act of God

12 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MASHONALAND Central's Karanda bridge deck collapsed amid heavy rainfall Tuesday night, two weeks after Minister of State for Provincial Affairs responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Jorum Gumbo visited the site and applauded local engineers in charge of its construction for "impressive" craftmanship.

The 160-metre-long bridge deck along Ruya River, Mount Darwin was washed away by heavy rains which have been pounding the area for the past two days.

Government had availed $5.1 million towards the bridge's construction which began in October last year and was almost complete.

Karanda bridge was set to be commissioned this December.

The catastrophe will affect patients who now found it easy to travel to Karanda Mission Hospital without dangerously navigating through the crocodile infested Ruya river or paying exorbitant fares to commuters.

Over the years, patients across Zimbabwe have been travelling to Karanda hospital for treatment following the doctor's strike which has crippled public health service delivery.

Many Zimbabweans were now flocking to the rural Mount Darwin hospital seeking health services after their hospitals have been deserted by doctors.

Through the District Development Fund (DDF), government had embarked on the bridge's construction in a bid to create a shorter route for patients.

On his latest inspection tour, Gumbo had said he hoped the bridge would make life easier for the locals, describing the work done as "excellent".

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Gumbo said the deck's collapse caused by heavy rains was beyond government control.

"This bridge was not yet complete. We were now working on the last section and it is that last section that was still wet.

"The last pillar or deck was swept away by the rains, the bridge itself is still intact

"We thought construction of the bridge would have been complete by the 20th of December.

"We can now only commission the bridge when it's complete.

"The rains swept away the deck and that was beyond our control, we cannot have a chat with God to delay rains. So, it rained while the cement was still wet," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.