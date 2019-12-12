Nigeria: My 2020 Budget Shall Focus On Infrastructure, Abaji Chair

The Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Ajiya, has said the council's 2020 budget will focus on infrastructure, education and human development.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the council chairman, Mr. Felix Wodi, stated this during the council's 2020 budget retreat in Keffi, Nasarawa State yesterday.

He said the budget tagged "Budget of Reality" was the total estimate of expected income and expenditure for a fiscal year.

The chairman, however, stressed on the need for the senior council officials to deliberate extensively and proffer possible solution that will enhance the actualization of aims and objectives of the proposed 2020 budget.

He commended the budget office for working tirelessly and assiduously in making sure that the 2020 proposed budget was ready for deliberation and approval.

The chairman promised to put in place a monitoring mechanism that will ensure effective implementation.