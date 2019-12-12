Liberia: Health Ministry, WHO Commemorate Universal Health Coverage Day

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners is, today, December 12, commemorating Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day under the theme, "KEEP THE PROMISE" with the Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhemina Jallah reminding all stakeholders of the country's commitment to championing UHC and reaffirming the country's intent to achieve health for all.

UHC Day - 12 December, is celebrated as an annual reassembling point for the growing movement for health for all. It marks the anniversary of the United Nations' historic and unanimous endorsement of UHC in 2012.

In accordance with UN General Assembly Resolution 72/139 and 73/131, the President of the General Assembly convened a one-day high-level meeting on 23 September 2019 in New York under the theme, "Universal Health Coverage: Moving Together to Build a Healthier World". The 23 September 2019 meeting held in New York was a historic moment in the global fight for health equity. On that day, leaders from all United Nations Member States including Liberia unanimously committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030 in the most ambitious political declaration on health in history. 193 nations upheld health as a human right and pledged to ensure that all people, everywhere, get the quality health services they need without facing financial hardship.

As part of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development, all countries have committed to try to achieve UHC by 2030, including financial risk protection; access to safe, effective, quality and affordable essential medicines and vaccines for all.

"Now, it is our turn to translate these commitments made at the UN into real change for our people and this year's Universal Health Coverage Day campaign theme says it louder and clear: KEEP the Promise," the Health Ministry's release said.

To achieve this, the Health Ministry outlined some urgent needs including action plans to guarantee health as a right, not a privilege; investment in a society where all people, regardless of gender, race, religion, citizenship, age, ability, sexual orientation, or wealth, access quality care they need and trust; and strong, equitable health systems that truly leave no one behind.

Dr. Mesfin G. Zbelo - WHO Acting Country Representative, on behalf of the World Health Organization reiterates that to realize the theme - Keep the promise - and advance Primary Health Care as the cornerstone for attainment of Universal Health Coverage, we need to better align and accelerate our actions, through holistic health systems strengthening and remain accountable to all stakeholders

The MOH said it remains committed to keeping the promise of achieving Universal Health Coverage. We call on our partners, donors and friends to join us in this quest for quality health care for all Liberians.