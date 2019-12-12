Uganda: Fear As Another Landslide Hits Sironko

12 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi

There is fear in the mountainous district of Sironko in Bugisu sub region after another landslide hit the area leaving acres of coffee destroyed.

Residents said Wednesday's incident in Nakopa Village, Buwagama parish, Bumulisha Sub County in Sironko have revived fears of more landslides on the slopes of Mountain Elgon.

This comes eight days after more than 16 bodies of people who perished in multiple landslides in Bududa and Sironko were recovered while scores are said to be still missing.

The Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed the landslide and said no death was registered.

"The landslide has destroyed about 30 acres of coffee and banana plantations. No injuries to any humans, no homes affected," said Mr Tukei.

The Sironko district woman MP, Ms Florence Nambozo said residents from the landslide prone areas of the district are at risk over the continuous rains in the region.

"I'm worried that if this rain continues, it may loosen the soil texture and trigger another serious landslide," said Ms Nambozo.

She added that, government should not ignore the early warnings.

She said leaders and residents of the area are concerned that government has failed to treat the issue of Sironko landslide as an emergency claiming that ever since the first tragedy happened in Sironko, no government official has visited the area to assess the damage.

"I want government to treat this landslide in Sironko as a serious issue that needs immediate response," she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Administrative Officer's office has started distributing relief food to the earlier affected communities in the sub counties of Zesui, Masaba, Busulani sub counties, Budadiri and Sironko Town councils.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.