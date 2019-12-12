Nigeria: 'Budget Cuts Affect Education Outcomes'

Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu yesterday said persistent budget shortfalls affect schools and the desired education outcomes.

Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made the assertion during a meeting with development partners in the education sector in Abuja. He said budgetary allocation at the federal and states levels to education, has been inadequate and poses a serious challenge in the running of all levels of education sector.

He said, "This affected the efficient and effective delivery of the core mandate of the sector."

The minister said the goal of his administration is to transform education sector by producing individuals who are morally and academically sound, skilled and globally relevant.

He said, "We are committed to this goal, but the resources to achieve this mandate is not at par with the demand for education."

Adamu said the desired access, quality and systems strengthening in the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) which are reflected in the National Education Sector Plan can only be attained through strong partnerships and collaborations between public and private sectors in the society.