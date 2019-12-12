Zimbabwe: 'Lovely Zimbabwe' Video Earns First Lady's Commendation

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has commended the recently released musical video "Lovely Zimbabwe" as an important production that promotes tourism.

The video, which was done by local musician Abraham Matuka and four international artistes, is part of a DVD that was launched at a Harare hotel recently.

International artistes on the video are Sukristianto Hari Kusminto (Indonesia), Han Liv Qing (China), Pitshou Lumiere (DRC) and Menezes Bandeira (Angola).

In a speech read on her behalf by Allied Timbers board chairman Itayi Ndudzo, the First Lady said the video was vital for marketing the country.

"It is important that our beautiful country remains the best regional destination of choice for tourists and investors".

"The production of this DVD is clear testimony that Zimbabwe is endowed with great tourist attractions which artists themselves have visited."

Mai Mnangagwa added that the musical video had potential to become a global product which could inspire international interest,positive attention and traction towards generating tourism and investment preference for Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the same occasion, facilitator of "Lovely Zimbabwe", Matuka said the song would be played in different countries to market Zimbabwe. "The DVD album has a mixture of genres that include rhumba, pop and jazz," he said.

The song is in Chinese, Portuguese, Spanish, French, English and Swahili.We need to tell our own story before somebody does it for us.

"We shot the video in various places of Zimbabwe and we are happy that we have finally launched it with the help of corporate sponsors and embassies."