Cameroon: Intense Electoral Competition Coming Up

11 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

With the publication of lists of constituencies and councils for the twin municipal and legislative elections there will be fireworks on the field.

The publication of the lists of constituencies and municipal councils where the twin municipal and legislative elections of February 9, 2020 will take place, has already ignited much talk and anticipation of the stiff and keen political battle on the field for the 180 seats in the National Assembly and councillors in Cameroon's 360 local councils.

The press release signed by the Chairperson of the Electoral Board of ELECAM on December 9, 2019 indicate that for the election of Members of the National Assembly, a total of 470 lists of candidates were submitted by 35 political parties and 451 were accepted. The battle will indeed be a merciless one for the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) that is running for the legislative election in all the constituencies of the Republic. It will not only be a fight to be represented but to more importantly win and maintain its overwhelming majority in the National Assembly as CPDM have 148 of the 180 seats in the about to expire ninth legislative period of the Lower House of Parliament.

Certain constituencies and councils will be the nerve centres of the electoral process as many political parties will be competing for seats in the National Assembly and councillors. The Mfoundi and Mefou et Akono constituencies in the Centre Region will witness stiff competition. The CPDM will be battling it out with SDF, PADDEC and Cabral Libii's Cameroonian Party for the Reconciliation of the Nation (PCRN) in Mfoundi. In Mefou et Akono, competitors will be the CPDM, NUDP, PCRN and UNIVERSE. The Far North Regions will also witness serious competition for seats in the National Assembly, especially in the Diamare South constituency where five political parties: CPDM, NUDP, PCRN, PNPC and NADP are on the race. There is also the Mayo Danay East constituency with four political parties. The Littoral Region appears to top the chart in the number of political parties that will be competing for seats. Wouri South and Wouri Centre each have five competing political parties, Moungo North, Moungo South, Wouri East and Wouri West each have four political parties. The Mayo Louti and Benoue West constituencies in the North Region each have four competing political parties. Even in the sociopolitical crisis-affected North West Region, Donga Mantung West, Mezam Centre and Mezam North constituencies will be the threatre of keen competition as four political parties will use all strategies to win seats in each of the constituencies.

