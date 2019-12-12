Sudan: STO Calls for Speeding up Formation of Corruption Commission

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Head of Sudanese Transparency Organization (STO) Dr. AL Tayeb Mukhtar has called for speeding up the formation of corruption commission and endorsement of its related law.

Dr. Mukhtar presented at SUNA forum Wednesday the national honesty system of the STO.

He said the improvement of Sudan indicator on corruption issues requires a continuous political will besides establishing legal supportive centers.

Moreover, he said that judiciary must remain independent as well as prosecution. In addition, he stresses the importance of reactivating monitoring systems.

Dr. Mukhtar urged for the importance that the government has to adopt strategy of alleviating poverty.

As well he urged for formation of legislative council with ignorance to quotas. He also stresses the importance of maintain peace and improving relations with the international community.

On other development Mukhtar called government to directly supervised sovereign exports, combating smuggling, preventing foreigners from practicing export activities on sovereign commodities and freezing export of Gum Arabic to countries and companies imposing sanctions on Sudan.

