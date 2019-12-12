Sudan: Al-Burhan Lauds UAE Support

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the role of the leadership and Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their support to Sudan and their keenness to enhance the relations between the two countries.

During his meeting Wednesday with the visiting UAE Chief of Staff, Gen. Hamad Mohamed Thani Al-Rumaithi, and the UAE Ambassador to Sudan, Lt. Gen. Al-Rumaithi affirmed the importance of cooperation between all counties at the region against the existing common threats as well as consolidating the cooperation and the exchange of experiences between them.

Gen. Al-Rumaithi conveyed to Lt. Gen. the greetings of the UAE leadership and their keenness to strengthen the military cooperation in different fields.

