South Africa: The State of Capture in SA Cricket

12 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

'As harsh as it may sound, we need to break this whole house down and rebuild it. It's as simple as that, because it won't happen from within.'

The extent to which Cricket South Africa (CSA) was captured by a small group of people has been exposed in increasingly glaring detail over the past 10 days. This situation can be traced back to the start of current chief executive Thabang Moroe's tenure in late 2017.

Hundreds of pages of court documents, emails and reports in Daily Maverick's possession, as well as interviews with seven key figures paint a picture of the leadership of an organisation that was increasingly authoritarian.

Below are some of the problems Moroe, president Chris Nenzani and the CSA board have created or failed to adequately address. Reflected also are areas where there has been a failure to fulfil their duties in the best interests of cricket.

The appointment of Jacques Faul, however capable he may be, as acting CEO on Saturday, is applying a band-aid to a weeping gash, considering Nenzani, and nine of the original 12-person board, are still controlling CSA.

Moroe's rise...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

