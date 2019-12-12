South Africa: How CSA Answered Queries About the Numbers

interview

Daily Maverick sent Cricket South Africa a list of questions to get clarity on all the numbers and timelines that brought CSA to this sorry state of affairs. Here are the questions and the unedited responses.

In October 2018, CSA publicly announced a projected R654-million loss over the next four years. That number has twice been revised - to R244-million at a meeting on 13 February 2019 and then back up to R350-million on 6 March 2019 without any explanation. Can you explain?

As with any forecast, the purpose is to look into the future as much as one can to ascertain what activities must be corrected, added or removed in order to reach a desirable position. The R654-million was a forecasted loss for 2022 based on planned activities and available information at the time of the forecast. Management was then tasked with the process of reviewing all the planned activities with a view to reducing the forecasted losses and this is an ongoing process. The forecast is based on multiple variables and as some of those variables are confirmed, we then adjust our forecast. The quoting of different figures related to this forecast is different as the forecast...