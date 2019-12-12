South Africa: Landmark Concourt Ruling Clarifies Law On Gang Rape - All Are Equally Liable

12 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

For years, South African courts have been divided on whether the doctrine of common purpose can apply to rape -- and in particular, whether someone can be convicted of rape even if they did not physically participate in the crime. On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court handed down a ruling which aims to settle the matter.

Even by South African standards, an old crime at the heart of a new Constitutional Court ruling was particularly shocking.

On 20 September 1998, a group of young men in Tembisa, in Gauteng, went on what was described as a "well-orchestrated and meticulously calculated" rampage: invading and robbing nine homes, stabbing at least one occupant, and raping eight female occupants.

In some cases, they gained access to the homes by posing as police. Some of their victims were raped repeatedly. One was 14 years old; another, visibly pregnant.

In 1999, seven men were found guilty of housebreaking, robbery and multiple counts of rape. Several of these rape convictions were determined on the basis of applying the doctrine of common purpose.

The doctrine of common purpose holds that when two or more people agree to commit a crime together, liability for the resulting actions is shared...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.