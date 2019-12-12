Kenya: Another Honorary Degree for Kipchoge

12 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Just one week after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science degree by Laikipia University, world marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge will on Friday be awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws degree.

The University of Exeter in the United Kingdom has announced it will be conferring the award on the celebrated athlete.

In July last year, Kipchoge received a letter from the university asking him to attend one of their graduation ceremonies this year.

The university's senate recognised him for what he has achieved in sports.

"It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the Council and Senate of the University of Exeter would like to recognize your outstanding achievements in the field of sport by conferring upon you an Honorary Doctorate of Laws," reads the letter from Professor Sir Steve Smith, the University's Vice-Chancellor.

In their request to Kipchoge, the university asked him to chose either Monday 15 to Friday 19 July, or at a winter ceremony in December in order for them to confer the degree at one of their 2019 ceremonies to be held in Exeter.

An Honorary Degree is an academic degree awarded by a university - where the usual requirements have been relinquished.

It is usually known as 'Honoris Causa', a Latin phrase to mean 'For The Sake of Honour'. In short, an Honorary Degree is one given to a person not necessarily a student but who has achieved something important.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News.

