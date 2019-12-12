South Africa: Cape Town Promise of 10,000 Inner-City Houses Falls to 2,000

12 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

In 25 years of democracy, no social housing has been built in the inner CBD area of Cape Town, admitted lawyers for the Western Cape provincial government recently. What is being done to improve the situation? A plan to build 10,000 housing opportunities within the Cape Town CBD area was dropped to 2,000 with no explanation -- raising more questions than answers.

During the Tafelberg court case in November 2019, it was revealed that the Western Cape government had not built any form of social housing within the Cape Town CBD. Now there are plans to build 2,000 housing opportunities, a fraction of the 10,000 originally planned.

In March 2019, former MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela announced during his budget speech that 10,000 housing opportunities would be built within inner-city areas including the Cape Town CBD, Oranjezicht, Bo-Kaap and Tamboerskloof.

Shortly after this, Madikizela was shifted to MEC for Transport and Public Works, following the 2019 national and provincial elections. But a vocal critic of the DA -- former member Brett Herron, now GOOD Member of the Provincial Parliament,...

