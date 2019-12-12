Africa: COP 25 - African Parliamentarians Called on to Speak as One for their Voice to be Heard

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
12 December 2019
African Development Bank (Abidjan)
press release

African parliamentarians should speak as one to make their voice heard in climate negotiations, Arona Soumaré, the African Development Bank's principal expert in climate change and green growth, said on Thursday during the 25th session of the Conference of the Parties on climate change (COP 25).

"For effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, parliaments need to take strong decisions in a more concerted manner to address climate change. The commitments made must be translated into national legislative initiatives. These actions must be provided with the appropriate financial resources,” Soumaré said.

“Parliaments are at the heart of the response to climate change. They must be empowered and capacitated so that their priorities in respect of financing climate mitigation and resilience can be taken into account," he said at a parallel session of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) on the role of African parliamentarians in the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The panel, organized by the African Development Bank, the PAP and the Parliamentary Assembly of Francophone Countries (APF), is taking steps to establish a framework to equip African MPs with the tools they need to implement the Paris Agreement and achieve the objectives of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

The NDCs were made by signatories to the Paris Agreement reached at COP21 in 2015, in which African countries outlined bold aspirations to build climate resilient and low-carbon economies.

"African parliamentarians are equal to the task and are taking their place at the forefront of this fight against climate change," said Soumaré.

Currently, about 38% of financing provided by the Bank is allocated to climate-related projects and the Bank has committed to increase climate funding to $25 billion between 2020 and 2025.

"We will continue to mobilize more resources to address climate change," said Soumaré.

Africa contributes the least to global warming emissions yet is the continent most vulnerable to climate change impacts. The President of the Pan African Parliament, Nkodo Roger Dang, said African nations had particular needs when it came to measures to combat climate change.

"There is no way that the countries of Africa can be treated in the same way as Western countries in these negotiations. They do not have the same development capacity," he said.

According to Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA), every study comes to the same conclusion on the "particular status" of Africa. "We are determined to work for this status to be recognized in these negotiations," he said.

The United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP 25) is being held in Madrid, Spain from 2 to 13 December 2019. Countries will use these sessions to negotiate more ambitious programmes to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in line with the Paris Agreement.

More on This
COP25 - African Parliamentarians Called on to Speak as One
African Civil Society Wants Action At COP25 Climate Change Summit
Act Now on Greenhouse Gas Emissions or Face Disaster - UN
'Climate Adaptation and Economic Growth Can Go Hand in Hand'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 African Development Bank. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Africa
Governance
External Relations
Environment
International Organisations
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.