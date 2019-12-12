Liberia: Several Journalists Earn Degrees From UL

12 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

At least 14 members of the Press Union of Liberia on Wednesday, December 12, 2019, were parts of the University of Liberia (UL) Centennial (100th) Convocation graduating with degrees in various disciplines.

Henceforth, the Union has congratulated journalists and media workers that completed studies from the state-owned University of Liberia, and other institutions of higher learning across the country.

In a congratulatory message to the graduates, the PUL lauded their passion for knowledge and urged them to use the acquired academic qualities to contribute to strengthening the country's governance.

Journalists, the Union said, are undoubtedly the agenda setters and influencers throughout national discourses, and must never waver on seeking sophistication across all spheres of the strive to improve living conditions for all human beings.

The PUL has also challenged journalists and media to seek national and international post graduate degrees in professions important to contemporary human development, which will enhance in-depth reporting of the Liberian story.

"Government, bilateral and non-state partners must now commence investment in capacity or skill set development of media practitioners knowing that communication shift human behaviors," the Union said.

The PUL says it is thrilled by the number of its members obtaining degrees in varying disciplines, something that will help modify the model of the dissemination of information for the good of Liberians, and all of humanity.

In addition, the Union wants those graduating to continue to exhibit those characteristics that will uphold the ethics, norms and sanity of the journalism profession.

Those graduated include Justice Randall Clarke (LINA), Jackson Prince Foyofayiah (Okay FM 3), Christopher C. Walker (FPA), Cyrus Harmon (Farbric Radio), Webster Clayeh (FPA), Samwar Fallah (FPA), James Karimu (PRIME FM), Ojuku S. Kangar, Amanda Yarsiah Sali (LBS), Pekeleh Gbuapaye (PR, Monrovia City Council), Augusta Siah Lafalay, Washington Watson (Women Voices), Alfred Kollie (Farbric) and Josephine Wreh (Sky FM).

Also graduating are two outstanding Daily Observer staff: George Arnold Harris (Agribusiness reporter) and Thomas T. Johnson (Layout designer).

In other development, the Union has invited all of its members and the general public to the induction ceremony of its newly elected leadership slated for Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.