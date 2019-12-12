Liberia: Several Journalists Earn Degrees From UL

At least 14 members of the Press Union of Liberia on Wednesday, December 12, 2019, were parts of the University of Liberia (UL) Centennial (100th) Convocation graduating with degrees in various disciplines.

Henceforth, the Union has congratulated journalists and media workers that completed studies from the state-owned University of Liberia, and other institutions of higher learning across the country.

In a congratulatory message to the graduates, the PUL lauded their passion for knowledge and urged them to use the acquired academic qualities to contribute to strengthening the country's governance.

Journalists, the Union said, are undoubtedly the agenda setters and influencers throughout national discourses, and must never waver on seeking sophistication across all spheres of the strive to improve living conditions for all human beings.

The PUL has also challenged journalists and media to seek national and international post graduate degrees in professions important to contemporary human development, which will enhance in-depth reporting of the Liberian story.

"Government, bilateral and non-state partners must now commence investment in capacity or skill set development of media practitioners knowing that communication shift human behaviors," the Union said.

The PUL says it is thrilled by the number of its members obtaining degrees in varying disciplines, something that will help modify the model of the dissemination of information for the good of Liberians, and all of humanity.

In addition, the Union wants those graduating to continue to exhibit those characteristics that will uphold the ethics, norms and sanity of the journalism profession.

Those graduated include Justice Randall Clarke (LINA), Jackson Prince Foyofayiah (Okay FM 3), Christopher C. Walker (FPA), Cyrus Harmon (Farbric Radio), Webster Clayeh (FPA), Samwar Fallah (FPA), James Karimu (PRIME FM), Ojuku S. Kangar, Amanda Yarsiah Sali (LBS), Pekeleh Gbuapaye (PR, Monrovia City Council), Augusta Siah Lafalay, Washington Watson (Women Voices), Alfred Kollie (Farbric) and Josephine Wreh (Sky FM).

Also graduating are two outstanding Daily Observer staff: George Arnold Harris (Agribusiness reporter) and Thomas T. Johnson (Layout designer).

In other development, the Union has invited all of its members and the general public to the induction ceremony of its newly elected leadership slated for Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, beginning at 6:00 p.m.