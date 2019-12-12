Nigeria: Amidst Blackout, Nigeria's Electricity Workers Suspend Strike

The one-day nationwide strike by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on Wednesday has been suspended.

The General Secretary of the Union, Joe Ajaero confirmed the suspension of the strike in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

The strike action called by the workers to press for the settlement of unresolved workers claims after the privatization of the power sector by the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) disrupted public power supply and triggered a nationwide blackout on Wednesday.

At least one of the electricity distribution companies, IBEDC, notified its customers in the South-west that the strike action "led to a nationwide shut down of electricity installations and has resulted in the disruption of service across our network."

Mr Ajaero said the action was called off in the early hours of Thursday following a tripartite meeting between the leaders of the union, BPE and the Minister of State for Labour, Festus Keyamo.