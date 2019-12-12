Sudan: It Is Time to Help and Support Sudan Economically - Merian Hagan

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Merian Hagan, has praised the struggle of the Sudanese people for achieving their revolution by setting an example through its sacrifices, its desire to sacrifice and its commitment for a lasting change.

During her address, Wednesday, to the meeting of the Sudan's Friends Group in Khartoum, she said that it is the time for the Sudan's friends to contribute to its assistance and economic support, noting the special feature that distinguished the Sudanese revolution and the innovative nature of the revolution's details.

She pointed to the great role played by the youth and women, which was reflected on their commitment to the privacy of the Sudanese values based on equality, political pluralism and the rule of law as values that spread around the world.

Merian Hagan has indicated the great achievements of the Sudanese government during the first three months, represented in the reforms, comprehensive sector review, review of all legislation, fighting corruption, and its affirmation of the depth of Sudan's relations with all other countries, indicating its admiration for the role played by the Prime Minister in confirming the depth of Sudanese relations with neighboring countries.

She pointed out that the appointment of Sudan as the IGAD president reflects the recognition by IGAD countries of the positive changes that have asigned Sudan for this important achievement.

Moreover, she stressed on the important role of the Prime Minister in opening a positive dialogue between the United States government and the Sudan to remove its name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, noting that the agreement of the Sovereignty and the Council of Ministers and the understanding to work together is a new matter, stressing that the democratic nature of the transitional arrangements will not be complete until the establishment of the Legislative Council, indicating that is the only way to present the democratic nature of the revolution.

