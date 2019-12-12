Sudan: First Negotiation Sitting Starts in Juba

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The first negotiation session in the third round of negotiations between the delegation of the government and the armed struggle movements stated Wednesday morning at Palm Africa, in presence of the mediation delegation of the Republic of South Sudan and participation of stakeholders from different states of Sudan.

The government delegation for the negotiations is headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo,

The sitting will discussed the regulations and laws organizing the negotiation process and review the achieved agreements, besides consultation on the joining of other movements to Juba forum.

The general sitting will be followed by another one relating to the situation of the two areas.

