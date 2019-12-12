Sudan: Hamdouk Meets People's Movement Delegation

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, affirmed the government keennessto implement the Revolution forces's program, explaining that the revolution issues represent top priority to the transitional government.

This came when Hamdouk met a delegation of the People's Movement (Aggar Wing) headed by the Deputy Chairman, Yasser Arman who announced announced, in press statements following the meeting, the Movement's support to the transitional government which comes on the basis of the Sudanese Revolution program of Frredom, Peace and Justice.

Arman affirmed the Movement's keenness over a productive partnership for peace, food and citizenship without discrimination.

He emphasized that the productive partnership includes Sovereign Council and the cabinet with all their components, the Sudanese people who made the change and the armed struggle movements.

" We must work for building new country and a serious national project" Arman stressed.

He said that the meeting touched on the need for public and high-level positions in the state to include the components of Sudanese society and not be dominated by certain groups.

He said the meeting, also, tackled the security arrangements, internally displaced persons and refugees, describing it as fruitful.