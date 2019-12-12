Sudan: S.S Mediation Delegation Affirms Satisfaction over Negotiations

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The South Sudan State Mediation Delegation has expressed full satisfaction over the progress of the ongoing negotiation process between the government and the armed struggle movements.

The delegation member Dieo Matok outlined in a press statement following the joint session between the government delegation and the Revolutionary Front that the session discussed the implementation of the signed during the past session agreement and considering joining of a number of movements to Juba Forum according to the Principles Declaration Agreemenmt.

Matok has revealed that the mediation received requests by a number of armed and political movements to join Juba Forum.

"the session set up a sub-committee to coordinate and follow up the political negotiation process" he concluded.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.