Sudan: Hamdok Meets Delegation of SPLM-North Led By Arman

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok affirmed the government's keenness to implement the Revolution Forces program, explaining that the revolution's issues will remain of priority to the transitional government.

This came during his meeting Wednsday, with the delegation of the SPLM -North, Aga'ar wing, headed by Yassir Arman, the movement's deputy chairman, who announced in a statement to SUNA the movement's support for the transitional government, which comes on the basis of the Sudanese revolution's program of the Freedom, Peace and Justice, indicating the movement's keenness on a productive partnership for Peace, food and citizenship without discrimination.

Arman noted that the productive partnership includes everyone, including the Sovereign and the Ministers' councils, with all their components, the Sudanese people which is the basis for change, and the armed struggle movements.

He said that the meeting has touched on the need for public and high-level positions in the state to reflect the composition of Sudanese community and not to be restricted to specific groups, besides it is dealing with the people's suffering, the economic issues, issues of the displaced and refugees, and how peace should be achieved via the participation of all.

Arman pointed out that the meeting has stressed on the success of the Juba negotiations, and the importance of focusing on substantive issues such as the land issues, the transitional justice, the security arrangements, and the internally displaced persons and refugees, emphisizing that the meeting was fruitful during which the movement has indicated commitment to be part of a national partnership for the building of a new Sudan for all the Sudanese people.