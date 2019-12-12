Sudan: Al Burhan Hails UAE Positive Stances Towards Sudan

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, the Army Commander -in-Chief, Lieutenant-General, Abdul Fattah Al Burhan has lauded the role beingf played by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leadershi and army to strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Al Burhan who met, Wednesday, the UAE Chief of Staff, Major- General, Hamad Mohamed Thani accompanied by the Ambassador and the Military Attache, affirmed the necessity for joint cooperation between the two countries and all the countries in the region to stand against the threats facing them, thanking the UAE leadership and people for their support to Sudan.

Meanwhile, the UAE official has conveyed greetings from the UAE leadership to Al Burhan, affirming his country's support to Sudanand its Armed Forces and strengthening of relations between the two countries in all fields, specially, the military fields.

