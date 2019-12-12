Sudan: Intisar Discusses Development of Relations With Poland

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Intisar Sigeron discussed with the Ambassador of the State of Poland Michele Morgunsky means for enhancing cultural and educational relations between the two countries.

The Minister has expressed concern with strengthening scientific and research relations in the field of studies of higher education and how to make optimal use of it in the fields of application, technology and to benefit from scientific progress in the Polish universities.

The Polish ambassador has welcomed the concern for strengthening scientific and research relations, indicating importance of benefiting from Arabic language studies in Sudan, reiterating the importance of the exchanging of scientific scholarships and linking them to the interests of both countries.