Sudan: Intisar Discusses Development of Relations With Poland

11 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Prof. Intisar Sigeron discussed with the Ambassador of the State of Poland Michele Morgunsky means for enhancing cultural and educational relations between the two countries.

The Minister has expressed concern with strengthening scientific and research relations in the field of studies of higher education and how to make optimal use of it in the fields of application, technology and to benefit from scientific progress in the Polish universities.

The Polish ambassador has welcomed the concern for strengthening scientific and research relations, indicating importance of benefiting from Arabic language studies in Sudan, reiterating the importance of the exchanging of scientific scholarships and linking them to the interests of both countries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.