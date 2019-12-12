Sudan: Norwegian Minister Affirms Her Country's Support to Sudan

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Merian Hagan, has stressed the continuation of the support of the Friends of Sudan to the peace process, which will have an impact on the countries at the region and the neighboring countries, stressing the importance of working for a serious dialogue to ensure the success of the peace negotiations being held in Juba.

Addressing the Conference of the Friends of Sudan Wednesday in Khartoum, the Norwegian minister called for including the goals of sustainable development in the budget for the new year to guarantee sustainability of growth.

She called on Sudan not to rely on external resources, which she described as a non-permanent, stressing the need to develop the private sector and to work for prosperity of the parallel sector to ensure the movement of the economy.

She said that the convocation of the conference in Khartoum is evidence on the international community's support to the transitional government by acts and not by words announcing the Norwegian government's cooperation with Sudan in the program for collecting and managing resources, as well as its cooperation in supporting economic partnerships and mobilizing them to achieve the slogan of the revolution, freedom, peace and justice.

The Norwegian Foreign Minister praised the struggle of the Sudanese people in achieving the December revolution and said that the people set an example to be followed through their sacrifices and the desire to sacrifice and their commitment to change, pointing to the great role played by youth and women, which reflected a commitment to the values that constitute the specialty of the Sudanese people for achieving equality, political pluralism and the rule of Law as values that have echoed around the world.

Hagan has pointed to the great achievements scored by the Sudanese government during the first three months which were represented in the comprehensive reforms, the review of all legislations, fighting corruption and assuring depth of Sudan's relations with countries, expressing her admiration for the role played by the Prime Minister in cementing Sudan relations with the neighboring countries.

She said that selection of Sudan as the new president of IGAD reflects the recognition by the IGAD countries of the positive changes in Sudan, referring to the positive dialogue between the government of Sudan and the United States and the government's endeavor to remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

She appreciated the cooperation and mutual understanding between the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers in Sudan.