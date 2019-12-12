Sudan: Committee Formed to Remove Remnants of Former Sudan Regime

11 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, issued a decree to form a committee to remove remnants of the Al Bashir regime, fight corruption, and recover embezzled money.

The committee will be chaired by Sovereign Council member Lt Gen Yasir El Atta. Sovereign Council member Mohamed El Faki will act as his deputy.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Manis, representatives of the ministries of Finance, Interior Affairs, Justice, Defence, and Federal Government, and officials of the Intelligence Service, the Rapid Support Forces militia, the Central Bank of Sudan, the Service Affairs Bureau, and the Bureau of the National Auditor will be represented in the committee.

The decree outlined the tasks of the committee.

