Sudan: Ousted President Al Bashir Questioned About 1989 Sudan Coup

Khartoum — The public prosecutor in Khartoum questioned the ousted president Omar Al Bashir about the 1989 coup yesterday.

The deposed president was taken to the Public Prosecution office in Khartoum under strict security measures.

People jeered while Al Bashir left the public prosecutor's office to be returned to Kober Prison in Khartoum North.

Mohamed El Hasan, member of Al Bashir's defence team, said in a press statement that the prosecution summoned Al Bashir and Suliman Mohamed Suliman, a member of the Revolutionary Command Council in 1989, for questioning.

He indicated that Al Bashir's lawyers do not consider the coup a legal issue, but rather a political one.