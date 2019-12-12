Nigerian Reseacher Flays Promotion of Bone Marrow Transplant for HIV/Aids Cure

A Nigerian researcher, Prof. Maduike Ezeibe, has frowned at the analytical treatment interruption, otherwise known as bone marrow transplant, being promoted as cure for HIV/AIDS.

Ezeibe, who invented Medical Synthetic Aluminum-Magnesium Silicate (MSAMS) for the cure of HIV/AIDS, spoke during his pre-inaugural lecture media briefing on Wednesday in Umudike.

The reseacher, who is the Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michael Okpara Universty, Umudike (MOUAU), said that bone marrow transplant would not guarantee a successful cure for the scourge.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezeibe's claim to have found cure for HIV/AIDS, which attracted public attention about three years ago, had been a subject of controversy.

This was because the National Centre for Control of AIDS and the Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control had earlier disproved the claim.

Ezeibe, however, described bone marrow transplant as a high-tech and expensive procedure that many hospitals might not be able to perform.

He said that the level of success of a transplant "is too low (two cures in almost 10 years of the trial) and success of the treatment could hardly be guaranteed between hospitals."

According to him, using transplant as cure for HIV/AIDS "is like saying let us carry out surgery on anybody who has stomach or intestinal worms to wash off the parasites, instead of searching for effective worm medicines.

"Using nanoparticles to mop the virus will give results that can be reproduced between patients and between hospitals, at much lower cost and zero risk."

He said that his nanoparticle medicine "works by electrostatic attraction" and could cure other diseases, apart from HIV/AIDS.

The don has sustained his claim, challenging relevant authorities in the medical field to a public hearing about the efficacy of his drug.

Ezeibe, a professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology at MOUAU, said, "Apart from being anti-viral and anti-cancer, it potentiates other medicines.

"We have invented electrostatic attraction as a mechanism action of drugs for treatment of diseases caused by agents that are electrically charged (viral diseases, cancers and other tumours).

"Since the MSAMS is made of nanoparticles, it reaches every cell and as a silicate, it restores immunity.

"I call it medicinal synthetic because it is not the natural one that we get from the soil. It is the one that we get by reacting to what we have in Nigeria".

Ezeibe, who said that he got seven patents from three Nigerian presidents, said that he was ready to appear in a television debate against anybody doubting the efficacy of his drug.

He said that many HIV patients had tested negative after using the drug, adding that he had delivered papers on MSAMS in different international conferences and had yet to be contradicted.

He said that the treatment of HIV/AIDS required prolonged medication "with bio-chemical-effects and Anti Retroviral Therapies".

He further said that HIV/AIDS had the potential to occur at all ages, adding that immunity from vaccine against it should be for life.

"The only condition that can make vaccination for control of HIV/AIDS possible is for the vaccine to confer immunity for life so that once people are vaccinated as babies they become protected forever," he said.

Ezeibe called on the veterinary-researchers to guide medical-researchers', saying that failure to observe this synergy would lead to waste of resources and false hope.

He said that he required government financial assistance to be able to set up the industry to mass produce the drug.

He said that he would be content if the Federal Government would collaborate with him to mass produce the drug and pay him royalty.

vanguard